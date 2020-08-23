Southbound lanes of State Highway 1 in central Auckland have been blocked after a crash near the Hobson St on-ramp.

The car flipped as a result of the crash near Spaghetti Junction, at the intersection of SH1 and SH16.

A photo of the scene shows a small red car on its roof with debris from the crash spread around the road.

NZTA Auckland tweeted stating the crash is currently blocking "southbound lanes" after the crash about 9am.

A police spokesperson said they were called to single vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway near Eden Terrace.

A vehicle flipped in the crash near Spaghetti Junction just after 9am. However, FENZ have confirmed the occupants only suffered minor injuries. Photo / William Terite

One occupant was in the vehicle and no serious injuries were reported.

The vehicle was blocking two southbound lanes but a tow truck was currently at the scene, moving the car off the road.

There had been some traffic congestion as a result but that was expected to ease shortly.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Caren Larking confirmed they attended a crash, however, the occupants suffered only minor injuries.

Firefighters had since left the scene.

Delays are expected.