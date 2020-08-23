A police boat will search the Waikato River early this morning for a person who went missing there when they got into trouble late last night.
Police were called to a part of the river near Hamilton Gardens about 9.45pm.
"A second person went into the river in an attempt to save them, however was sadly unsuccessful," police said.
St John was called to the scene and assessed the second person, before they were taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition is not yet known.
"A police boat will search the river and its banks this morning for the outstanding person."