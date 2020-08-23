One person has been seriously injured in a car crash on Kariotahi Beach, west of Waiuku.

Emergency services were called to the black sand beach after a vehicle rolled on the sand around 5.25pm.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person was serious injured in the crash, but their condition improved to moderate, before they were airlifted to Middlemore Hospital.

Two other people received moderate injuries in the accident.

Police said their inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.