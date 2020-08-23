One person has been seriously injured in a car crash on Kariotahi Beach, west of Waiuku.
Emergency services were called to the black sand beach after a vehicle rolled on the sand around 5.25pm.
A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person was serious injured in the crash, but their condition improved to moderate, before they were airlifted to Middlemore Hospital.
Two other people received moderate injuries in the accident.
Advertisement
Police said their inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
Read More
- Tokoroa crash: Calls for care on roads as victim remains critical - NZ Herald
- Person dead after incident on Auckland's Southern Motorway - NZ Herald
- One person dies in single-vehicle crash in Manawatū - NZ Herald
- Serious crash closes road at Arrowtown - NZ Herald
- Two critically hurt in Wellington crash - NZ Herald