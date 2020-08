A single ticket is worth $1 million from Division One in tonight's Lotto draw.

That ticket was bought from Pak'nSave Palmerston North.

And two Strike 4 tickets are each worth $150,000 for having the first 4 balls drawn in the correct order.

Those winning Strike tickets were both bought on MyLotto.

Advertisement

The $5 million Powerball jackpot wasn't won and jackpots to $6 million on Wednesday night.