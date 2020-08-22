Police are guarding an apartment building in South Auckland where a person has died suddenly.

Emergency services were called to the scene - located on Putney Way in Manukau - at 12.28pm today.

A police spokesperson said there had been a "sudden death" but that was all the detail she had at this stage.

"We will update you as soon as we can," she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was at the scene and referred the Herald to police.

A witness at the scene said officers were talking to a handful of residents of the apartment block which is across the road from the bus terminal near the Manukau shopping centre.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said many of the residents of the apartments had young families.

He added that the block was a "safe place". He did not know the nature of today's incident but said it "unsettling" to return home from a walk to see the police presence outside the complex.

More to come.