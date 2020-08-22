The grocery shop is back to normal at one of our biggest supermarket chains.

Product limits have today been removed in all Countdown supermarkets, after New Zealanders "adjusted well" to life under increased Covid-19 alert levels, the chain's general manager of corporate affairs, safety and sustainability Kiri Hannifin said.

Greater Auckland is at alert level 3 and the rest of New Zealand at level 2 after new community transmission of the virus was discovered on August 11, more than 100 days after the last case of community transmission.

The move sparked fears of a return to the panic buying and product shortages of earlier this year, when the country spent almost five weeks in level 4 lockdown after Covid-19 began spreading out of control.

Product limits were put on a number of highly sought-after products, but thanks to people shopping responsibly, they could now be lifted, Hannifin said.

"We put the product limits in place to help prevent panic buying and to make sure there was plenty for everyone. While we did see some initial rush for the Covid-19 staples, customers have done a great job of only buying what they need, so thank you."

The difference in shopper behaviour between the first lockdown and this one had been massive, she said.

"Kiwis have adapted to the different alert levels remarkably well - they are shopping normally, looking out for each other and our team, and are taking the safety measures we've got in place really seriously.

"Because of this, we're really pleased to remove all product limits in our stores throughout Aotearoa."