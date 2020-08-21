Guns, cash and expensive jewellery have been seized in a Wellington drug bust that police say will make a big dent in the amount of meth on the capital's streets.

Three people have been arrested after the raids in suburb of Tawa, charged with supplying methamphetamine.

Police say the arrests of the trio, who are due to appear in the Wellington District Court today, "will make a significant dent in the availability of methamphetamine across the city".

Two of the accused are men (aged 30 and 44) while a 31-year-old woman was also arrested.

Several guns, a taser, meth, GBL, $30,000 in cash and expensive jewellery was snared as part of the operation.

"Illegal drugs have no place on our communities, they cause untold harm not only to the individuals consuming the drugs but also to the friends, family and communities connected to these individuals," Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said.

"Mixing class A drugs and firearms can be lethal and Police will act with urgency to ensure our communities are kept safe.

"The action taken yesterday reflects our focus and commitment to keeping illegal firearms and methamphetamine out of our communities."

