Police in Napier are tonight searching for primary school-aged girl who hasn't been seen since 7pm.

Eastern District Police posted a request on their Facebook page about 9.30pm for any sightings of the girl, named Haylii.

"Haylii has been reported missing by her family. She was last seen in Maraenui at around 7pm and was wearing black pants and a Marewa School uniform T-shirt.

"Police are currently searching the area but if you have seen her please contact police immediately on 111."