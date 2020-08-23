At 10am today, sentencing of the Christchurch mosque gunman will begin. For some of the grieving families of the 51 murdered victims and survivors – many of whom have travelled from overseas and endured coronavirus quarantines - it will help bring closure and relief. For others, it will mean nothing. Herald senior journalist Kurt Bayer reports.

Temel Atacocugu will undergo his fifth major surgery tomorrow (Tuesday) after being shot nine times during the Christchurch terror attacks.

But first, he will stand in court today and tell gunman Brenton Tarrant how his actions that day have changed his life.

The New Zealand Herald front page today, on the first day of sentencing of the Christchurch mosque gunman.

"I'm quite nervous about it because the last 18 months have been a long journey," said Atacocugu, who is one of 66 people giving victim impact statements. His brother has travelled from Turkey to stand at his side when he does.

Advertisement

"This is the day for justice that we have long been waiting for. It's been very challenging physically, emotionally, and mentally," Atacocugu told the Herald before today's sentencing, which is expected to take four days.

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times at Masjid Al Noor on March 15, 2019, will give his victim impact statement at the gunman's sentencing today.

Justice Cameron Mander has acknowledged the sentencing will be "a difficult experience for victims and their families" - whether they are attending in person or watching via secure, private livestream feeds.

The victims and their loved ones have also been warned by specialist victim support officers that the sentencing process will be emotional, upsetting and potentially re-traumatising.

It will start with the official version of events – the Crown's summary of facts – being read for the first time shortly after proceedings begin at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

Some of the victims and their families will be watching remotely. Dozens of others will be there in person but some, like Rahimi Ahmad will stay away.

Ahmad was shot in the back during Friday prayer on March 15 last year at Al Noor Masjid where 42 fellow Muslims were murdered. Another nine were killed shortly after when the gunman continued his deadly rampage at Linwood Islamic Centre 7.3km away.

Ahmad played dead to survive and spent six days in a coma. He has spent the past year learning to walk again.

Rahimi Ahmad was severely wounded in last year's terror attacks after he was gunned down in the Al Noor Mosque.

The father-of-two feels some trepidation about this week's sentencing, especially since his personal victim impact statement will be read aloud in court by a Victim Support officer. He won't be in court himself – he feels it would be too much for him and his family.

Advertisement

Ahmad and his wife Azila don't believe sentencing will bring any feelings of closure or finality.

"For myself, I have to stay with this injury for the whole of my life," he told the Herald.

Even though the 29-year-old Australian gunman has admitted his heinous crimes and will be jailed for life, Ahmad hopes he will stay behind bars for the rest of his life.

Feroze Mohammed Ditta, shot twice in the leg at Al Noor and who is now general secretary of Muslim Association of Canterbury (MAC), believes this week – although "somewhat very foreign ... and also daunting" - is important.

He believes it will give the Christchurch Muslim community "some closure and an opportunity to move on".

"The prospect of facing the offender in itself is very daunting but necessary for our community to move on and heal," Ditta said.

Advertisement

The sentencing of the March 15, 2019 mosque gunman will begin at the High Court in Christchurch today.

Security will be tight in and around the Christchurch Justice Precinct which houses the courthouse where Tarrant will appear in person – along with seven overflow rooms for families, support people, and journalists who can't fit into the main courtroom.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price says there will be "an increased and highly visible presence" around Christchurch before and during the court process.

After initially pleading not guilty, Tarrant admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one of engaging in a terrorist act laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

He has sacked his lawyers and will represent himself during sentencing – which is his legal right – and will be given an opportunity to present his submissions.

A timeline detailing court appearances and notable events that took place between the gunman’s arrest on 15 March 2019 and the start of his sentencing hearing on 24 August 2020.

Ditta says each victim or family member will react differently to the hearing but said their Muslim faith "demands that we keep our emotions in check".

He praised Victim Support and the Ministry of Justice for helping them navigate the court process.

Advertisement

"Post-sentencing will allow individuals to put closure and to move on with recovery, but I suspect it will still be a difficult time for all particularly the victims," he said.