Land Search and Rescue will search the Kaimai area this morning for 35-year-old Katikati man Shaun Donovan who has been missing for over a week.

Donovan was last seen around 10am on August 13 driving a light blue over grey Toyota Hilux Surf which has now been found by police.

Land Search and Rescue will be searching in the Kaimai area this morning, weather permitting.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who may have information on his whereabouts.

Donovan is 180cm tall and of medium build and was last seen wearing a green hoody, blue jeans and white shoes with red stripes.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 and quote file number 200815/3615.