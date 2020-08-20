A "heightened security" presence will be in force in Christchurch next week as the man behind the 2019 terror attack is sentenced.

Australian national Brenton Tarrant, 29, will be sentenced to life in prison - potentially without the possibility of parole - in the High Court at Christchurch after a four-day hearing starting on Monday.

On March 15, 2019 he stormed into two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayer and opened fire on men, women and children worshipping.

He initially pleaded not guilty to his offending but later admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one of engaging in a terrorist act laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

Justice Cameron Mander will sentence Tarrant next week in an unprecedented multi-day hearing.

Police have confirmed today they will have "an increased and highly visible presence" around Christchurch "ahead of and during" the court process.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said this afternoon that police had been working closely with other agencies in preparation for the sentencing hearing.



"This is an unprecedented event with a large number of victims and their families expected to attend court," he said.

"A number of them will read victim impact statements in court or have them read on their behalf.

"A major security operation has been planned to help ensure the safety of everyone involved."

Mass murderer Brenton Tarrant. Photo / supplied

Sixty six people would be reading statements in court.

Price said the "visible, heightened security" in and around the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct would include parking restrictions and vehicle barriers in surrounding Tuam and Lichfield Sts.

"Anyone entering the Christchurch Law Courts will be subject to usual court screening measures and is encouraged to arrive early," he said.

"Please leave bags at home, if possible.

"Police would like to thank the community for their understanding and co-operation as we work together to ensure a safe environment for these proceedings."

Police front-counter services at the justice precinct have been suspended for the duration of the sentencing hearing but Price said the Papanui and Christchurch South stations would extend their front counter hours to 9pm.

"And police are always available 24/7 by calling 105, or in an emergency, 111."

An armed police officer patrolling the entrance to the Christchurch Police Station in the justice precinct the day after the terror attack. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There will also be changes to public access and services available from the Christchurch Law Courts during the sentencing hearing.

More information on this is available on the Ministry of Justice website.

Price would not be drawn further on the plans for next week.

"For operational reasons, police are not in a position to provide further detail around security," he said.