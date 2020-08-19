

A car found upside down in a road side drain near Hastings had no-one inside it.

Police had blocked off Nicholl Rd in Twyford after a member of the public reported the car this morning, a police spokeswoman said.

At 8.45am a police spokeswoman said the crash appeared to have been historic as there was no one with the vehicle. The car has now been recovered.

Police were also called this morning to a two-car collision at the intersection of Karamu and Fenwick Rds.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said police were advised at 7.20am.

The road was blocked with debris for a short time. There were no injuries.

At 7.50am a witness described seeing one car being towed with a smashed front. Traffic into Hastings was slower than usual but moving.