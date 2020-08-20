Do the right thing

The latest outbreak of Covid-19 suggests that we have avoided an outbreak more by good luck than good management – and that applies to all of us.

We cannot rely on a handful of government ministers and some over-worked health officials to keep New Zealand safe. We must all do our bit – every business, employer, manager, staff member, family and individual.

We must all keep a safe distance, have good hygiene practices, contact trace, and get tested if symptomatic or working in a high-risk environment.

All those armchair critics and finger-pointers could make themselves useful by influencing people to do the right thing.

It is a community responsibility as well as a government responsibility to keep this virus under control.

Jennifer Jones, Devonport.



Urgent business

Amongst the public notices in Tuesday's paper (NZ Herald, August 18) was a Notice of Board Meeting for the Watercare board to be held online on August 25. The agenda for this meeting makes interesting reading.

After the opening karakia, there are several routine items. Item 5 entitled, "For Information," contains several sub-issues. The last of these (5.4) is "Drought update". There then follow several further items for discussion or approval.

Nowhere in the agenda for the board's meeting is there any clear reference to what the board is doing, or planning to do, about the existing Auckland water shortage.

One would have thought that in the current situation such matters would be top of the board's concern. Perhaps it was to be discussed under the final agenda item, "Other Business".

If the meeting agenda is any indication of its focus on addressing the long-term solutions to Auckland's water shortage, perhaps Watercare board members should consider joining their CEO in seeking other employment.

Milton Wylie, Manly.



Current crisis

It is now three months since Auckland entered first-level water usage restrictions. It appears that the last dump of rain had little impact on the critical Hunua dams. We are hovering around 25 per cent behind the annual storage average for this time of the year and no sign of anything more than normal rainfall, if that, for the foreseeable future.

In my view, it behoves Watercare's board to move the Auckland region up to the next level of restrictions before it is too late, especially as there has been no published update (that I can find) on the various water storage or treatment projects, due to come on line by the end of August, to ameliorate the situation.

Watercare's messaging in this regard (no better than the other Auckland CCOs) is poor, to say the least. As we have learned from the Covid crisis, public transparency goes a long way.

C Johnstone, Grey Lynn.



Liquid asset

Let's use our roof water to provide useful rapid employment and help our water supply issues.

Locally made available tanks can be retrofitted to our house downpipes giving our unemployed much-needed installation work.

This low-cost approach can be quickly commenced with government low or zero interest money. This will give us a sustainable water supply to water our garden and wash our car.

Later, add-on features, such as filters, UV treatment and pumps, can supply all water services internally to our homes.

We can start tomorrow, saving much-needed infrastructure expenditure and delays.

Let's get started with this cheap and simple solution to help with this ongoing water problem.

Bob Lenihan, Ōrewa.



Vaccine hunt

Thank you for your balanced editorial (NZ Herald, August 19) on vaccines.

Your views were echoed by Dr Byram Bridle, viral immunologist and vaccine specialist, at a Zoom meeting organised by NZ scientists earlier this week..

He explained the eight steps that must be taken in order to ensure that the vaccine produced is safe. The usual period to produce a safe vaccine is 10 years. The more you rush the process the greater the risks of it being counterproductive from a public perspective.

He also made the point that it is most unlikely to protect the elderly or those with suspect immune systems.

In the meantime, perhaps an educational campaign to highlight the importance of eating less of the unhealthy foods and exercising daily wouldn't go astray.

P. C. Sewell, Campbells Bay.



Burning questions

Wednesday's leading article headed "Infection beggars belief" (NZ Herald, August 19) was spot-on and was a serious indictment of the Government. If anything it was too gentle.

That there is a "giant chasm between what is said and what is done" means everything the Government says is highly questionable.

Is there really regular testing of people at managed isolation facilities?

Do residents really mix with foreign aircrew and, if so, what is the Government doing about it?

Are there no protocols in place on the issue of border control and if not, why not?

God forbid, is Winston Peters correct?

Given the debacle about the supply of influenza vaccine can we be sure of the proper flow of rapid information to and between those at the coal face, the Government and the people of New Zealand?

One thing is certain, the Government has broken our trust and they're going to face a mammoth task to regain it.

It is therefore essential a Royal Commission is established as soon as possible.

Rod Lyons, Muriwai.



Where fault lies

How does it come about that a maintenance person disregarding PPE rules at a Rydges quarantine hotel, is blamed on the Government? Surely it is the individual who is at fault and it would not matter which Government was in power at the time.

Likewise, we now have reports from two former quarantine guests advising that they encountered maintenance staff in their rooms without PPE. So instead of bringing it to light now, weeks after the event, why did they not immediately report it to hotel management?

Is it the Government's fault that these guests chose not to report the hotel staff's disregard for the rules, and to get the matter addressed there and then? I think not.

Ron A Birch, Christchurch.



Integral elderly

Your correspondent Trevor Smith (NZ Herald, August 19) suggests we introduce Covid to NZ and protect the elderly by asking them to stay at home (alone he presumes) where they will emerge once a week to go shopping.

According to Statistics NZ, one-third of people over 65 are still working, at least 20 per cent full-time. Many people over 65 live with younger family members, or take on caregiving role so parents can work. Many are now the primary caregivers of their grandchildren. And many are active volunteers in the social services sector where their crucial support helps to keep others going.

Older New Zealanders are such an integral and essential part of our society, it is just not possible to remove all connections to anyone younger.

Albertien Chignell, Mt Eden.



Champion our culture

Chris Brooks' opinion piece (NZ Herald, August 19) supporting the arts in Auckland is the first time I can recall someone from Auckland Council taking pride in them. But it's a once-over-lightly listing of the arts we have. No mention of our fine theatre and dance companies, or our Philharmonic orchestra.

I hadn't realised the zoo was part of our arts scene, nor did I realise that we have been a Unesco City of Music for three years.

But it's a start. Auckland really does have a wonderful range of arts spread right across the city. And now Mr Brooks has given the lead, maybe the mayor and councillors could also show some public pride in what we have.

Roger Hall, Takapuna.



Prefab preference

I was incredulous to read about importing Chinese-made homes in a column right next to an article on the Government seeking sustainable support for business (NZ Herald, August 18).

Obviously this Government has given no directive to KiwiBuild, Kainga Ora and HLC (Homes, Land, Community) that houses for sale under their banner must be made in New Zealand.

That is not helping some of the businesses they are looking to support with the wage subsidy and other initiatives.

Donna Wyllie, Warkworth.



Billing error

When living in Lonsdale St, Ellerslie, I had the experience of being charged for my neighbour's water and he, mine.

I only realised the issue after receiving a water invoice for water I had used "despite being in Wellington". I advised Watercare that there was an issue, which was handled professionally and quickly, resulting in my overpayment being reimbursed in cash, not as a credit to my account. My neighbour was not requested to pay his shortfall as Watercare stated "it is our mistake". With the current battering of Watercare I thought it prudent to offer some support.

Paddy Lord, Paihia.



Short & sweet

On borders

To believe that "voluntary" testing was required, rather than mandatory testing of border workers, patently shows no grasp of how serious this pandemic is. Mark van Praagh, Mt Eden.

Sure the Government has made mistakes but for every mistake there is a lot it is doing right. Take off your political colours and unite to rid our country of this terrible medical curse. G J Callinan, Ellerslie.

People at Ports of Auckland and Tauranga are now being tested. Are they the only two ports where foreign ships come in? Penny Wilson, Glendowie.

Its time we stopped importing Covid and insisted that all arriving here hold a Covid-free certificate no more than four days old. P Wheeler, Hobsonville.

On election

Come October, the decision is easy. Do we want cut-throat or kind? Fritha Parkes, Māngere.

On Watercare

I note Watercare's vision is: "Better tomorrow than we are today." Let's hope. P K Ellwood, Beach Haven

Watercare chair Margaret Devlin is an amazing multi-tasker. Whenever does she get time to do her housework? Deirdre Kerr, Snells Beach.

On Plan B

Our health system is already chronically run down and underfunded and can't cope with a normal load of health issues, let alone the dystopian vision of the Plan B brigade. Kris Parlane, Greenhithe.