Two people have been arrested after a person was shot in the leg in Christchurch.
Police were called to a Cranford St, Redwood, property about 10.45pm yesterday after reports a person a gunshot had been fired.
The injured person was taken to hospital for treatment of a minor gunshot wound, a police spokesperson said.
A man and a woman were arrested and are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.
A 39-year-old man has been charged with discharging a firearm and wounding with intent to injure.
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with presenting a firearm and possession of utensils for drug use.
Police would conduct a scene examination at the Cranford St property today.