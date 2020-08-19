New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has used a speaking slot in the House this afternoon to launch a new border and quarantine management policy.

Peters wants to create a completely new agency, which would be responsible for border management.

He also wants the country's managed quarantine and isolation facilities to be moved from hotels into army bases, spread across the country.

It is unusual for MPs, or party leaders, to announce policy in the House.

But that is exactly what the NZ First leader – and Deputy Prime Minister – did this afternoon.

Peters asked his fellow MPs – and Cabinet Ministers – if the Government has "the best possible agency arrangement to fight these outbreaks?"

Yesterday, he was critical of what was happening at the border and called for heads to roll over the lack of testing in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Today, he said New Zealand First was calling for a new "Border Protection Force".

"[The new centralised force would] focus our Government efforts in a single line of attack."

That "clear-eyed" force would be tasked with the protection of New Zealand's borders from pandemics and biosecurity incursions.

It would combine the functions of the Defence Force, Customs and Immigration New Zealand.

Peters used the recent example of a maintenance worker at an isolation facility in Auckland, who tested positive for Covid-19, as an example of why such a new entity is needed.

He said there existed a massive blend of Government agencies, taskforces, and central agencies – which all overlap – looking after the borders.

He questioned if "one arm of Government know what the other arm of Government was doing, or not doing" in the latest saga.

"It is the view of New Zealand First that this is not a viable way to continue," he said.

Peters also called for the movement of the current quarantine locations into one or more military locations.

This could include the main camps at Waiouru, the Ohakea Camp in the Manawatu or the Burnham Camp in Christchurch.

Defence Force personnel would be posted onsite.

"Current costs of quarantine to Government are astronomical," Peters said.

"A fraction would instead be invested into the set-up and the running of military facilities."