A tramper has been airlifted to safety after being reported missing along the Tongariro Crossing in the central North Island.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter set out about 5.30pm yesterday in the hunt for a beacon signal set off near the Mangatepopo Hut.

The helicopter landed at the hut where the crew's intensive care paramedic was able to gather updates on the missing man's whereabouts.

"After a short airborne search, the crew spotted a torchlight from missing tramper in the heavy bush," the Philips Search & Rescue Trust said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

"The crew inserted the onboard intensive care paramedic close to the target, and he was able to bush bash his way to the missing man."

Using night vision goggles, the helicopter crew was able to hover overhead and pick up the tramper and the paramedic who had gone to help him.

"The tramper was flown to the hut where he was reunited with the rest of his party," the trust said.

"A great team effort making for a successful rescue mission and very happy tramper."

The Tongariro Crossing area is subject to Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions.

Under alert level 2, overnight camping is allowed and all Department of Conservation facilities - outside of Auckland - are open.

This included facilities visitor centres, huts, campgrounds and toilets. However, special guidelines were in place for their use.

In the Auckland region where alert level 3 restrictions are in place, DOC facilities, campgrounds and huts are closed.

Advertisement

Overnight camping is also not permitted.