National leader Judith Collins has slammed the testing of border workers as a "complete failure" and has accused the Government of misleading the public.

Collins said she had heard from border workers who weren't offered tests.

"The Prime Minister has categorized this as miscommunication I would say this is a complete failure," she said.

The comments follow Prime Minister moving election dates.

National's read on the new date was hard to gauge.

"We acknowledge the new date," Collins said in a statement yesterday.

In the days leading up to the decision, Collins had pushed for the election date to be changed.

It was, she said, unfair on the Opposition and smaller parties if the September 19 date stayed in place.

With lockdown restrictions in place, it would be difficult for parties to properly campaign.

But National had been pushing for the election date to be pushed back until November, or next year.

In fact, Collins said a 2021 election was her party's preference.

Ardern's announcement means that Parliament – which had adjourned for the election campaign – had to be recalled.

That means MPs were forced to cut their campaigns short and return to the capital.

That is, all MPs that are not in Auckland – which is in level 3 lockdown.

Although seemingly lukewarm on the new election date, Collins said recalling Parliament was the right move.

"The country is in a difficult situation and the political decisions we make to get us through this should be scrutinised by elected representatives. All voices must be heard if we are to move forward as a united team."