Mt Ruapehu has always towered over Hawke's Bay, but often it sits in the background of our Kaweka Range.

But on Monday its dazzling white against a crisp August blue sky morning brought the giant of a maunga firmly into the foreground.

Ruapehu is visible from several places in Hawke's Bay - Napier Hill and even the Brookfields Bridge are able to catch a glimpse.

But its viewing is at its best on the hills around Havelock North.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's principal air scientist Dr Kathleen Kozyniak said the atmosphere was dry and skies were clear, providing near-perfect visibility on Monday.

"Good visibility also comes with low levels of particulates. The wind has been from the southwest so we haven't got too much in the way of sea spray and, given the good visibility, probably pollens as well.

"Plus we've had enough wind last night for smoke from home fires not to hang around. Our particulate levels measured at our air quality sites were low overnight following the wintry Sunday.

"Timing is everything though – once the high digs in and winds fall light, the subsiding air can start trapping particulates so enjoy the views while you can."

One of those enjoying the view was Woodford House principal Julie Peterson.

The maunga is visible from the hillside school year-round, but never clearer than in winter.

She said it was a big reference point for the school, and told the story of the season.

Peterson said Ruapehu's presence was noted in the school's newspaper, the Woodford House Chronicle, by Bettie Williams as far back as 1923.

Williams wrote a piece called Sonnet on the Unknown which started with the line:

"Over the misty plains to the blue hills, beyond to the fascinating mystery."

Peterson said those words were as relevant today as they were then.