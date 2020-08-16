Auckland's weather during lockdown has actually been a mixed bag, despite many feeling the sun has unfairly decided to show its face at the same time restrictions are in place.

First and foremost, the weather is not connected to lockdown in any way.

But the beautiful sunny days which marked the beginning of alert level 4 earlier this year didn't make the Covid-19 lockdown any easier for some people.

Metservice meteorologist Tom Adams said those days were the tail end of a fine summer.



"There was some really nice weather across the country during level 4, which people definitely remember quite vividly, especially at the start of that period, but there was actually some pretty bad weather towards the end which tends to drop from people's memory."

Metservice graphic showing weather during the Covid-19 alert levels.

A Metservice graphic shows there was actually only nine days with a full sun symbol during alert level 4.

The more than 100 days without community transmission was also a pretty mixed bag, Adams said.

But like lockdown, Auckland's move to alert level 3 has started with fine weather.

"It's really kicked off with what's been a pretty stunning set of weather around the country which is definitely going to be frustrating for Aucklanders and they have our deepest sympathies", Adams said.

But the fine weather isn't around for long.

There's a complex trough brewing over the Tasman Sea that's set to hit our shores mid next week.

Metservice has forecast it should move east across New Zealand during Wednesday and early Thursday, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong northeasterlies to many places.

That will be followed by northwesterly winds.

Showers are forecast in Auckland from tomorrow.

"If you have to stay at home, some people would actually prefer that it was rainy outside, Adams said.

"Whereas others who are going to be walking around the park with their dog would actually prefer a bit of sun, so it's different things for different people," Adams said.