An AUT student has tested positive for Covid-19.

The case is linked to the Auckland cluster and the student is being moved to quarantine.

Vice Chancellor Derek McCormack sent an email to all staff advising of the student's test result earlier today.

The university understood the student's movements and physical interactions were limited to the MBA programme and specific areas of the City Campus, he said.

Advertisement

The student was not unwell when they were on campus and only began experiencing symptoms yesterday.

Staff and students who might have been in close contact were being notified, and forensic cleaning was being organised, McCormack said.

"Please be reassured that AUT is working closely with the Ministry of Health and appropriate authorities in response to this issue. Auckland Regional Public Health Services will undertake contact tracing."

There are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - 12 in the community and one in isolation.

New Zealand now has 1271 Covid-19 cases. Of the 49 cases in the community outbreak, all but three are linked.

There have been 1536 close contacts of the cluster identified by the contact tracing centre. All are self isolating.

McCormack said the student notified AUT directly and the university would stay in direct contact with the student and their whānau, to ensure they were supported.

"Our thoughts are with them and we will check on their progress."

Advertisement

AUT campuses have been closed since Auckland moved to alert level 3 on Wednesday.

All teaching will be delivered online from tomorrow.

Education providers with Covid-19 cases

• Mount Albert Grammar

• Glamorgan School

• Southern Cross Campus

• Taeaofou / Puaseisei preschool

Advertisement

• Auckland University of Technology

• Manukau Institute of Technology