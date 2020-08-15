Ten lucky Kiwis have each won a $5 million share of last night's mammoth $50 million Powerball jackpot.

In last night's "must be won" draw, there were no First Division winners, so the jackpot rolled down to Powerball Second Division, where there were 10 winners.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Lincoln Heights Superette

MyLotto - five tickets in Auckland

MyLotto - Tauranga

Andrew Spence Pharmacy - Napier

Melody's New World - New Plymouth

Collingwood Foodcentre - Invercargill

Each prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division, $7,631 Powerball Second Division and $16,368 from Lotto Second Division making a total prize of $5,023,999.

"Kiwis all over the country have been dreaming about what they would do if they won Powerball and now ten lucky players are about to find out," said Marie Winfield, Head of Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

"We're so thrilled that Powerball rolled down to Second Division and 10 families get to experience what it's like to win Powerball, their lives are about to change, and we can't wait to celebrate with them!"

Ten Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning a $100,000 share of Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Massey Amcal Pharmacy

Countdown Manurewa



MyLotto x2 in Auckland

My Lotto - Tauranga

Paper Plus Taupo

Smith Hare & Christison - Carteron

MyLotto - Nelson

MyLotto - Canterbury

Wyndham Four Square - Wyndham



And the winning doesn't stop there.

Strike Four was also won last night by two players from Kerikeri and Auckland who each took home $300,000.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Kerikeri in Kerikeri and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Last night's numbers: 8, 23, 27, 21, 12 and 22. The Bonus ball 16, and the Powerball 1.

While winners around the country are celebrating following last night's draw, community groups around New Zealand will also be seeing the benefit.

"Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for Kiwi communities, it's why we're here,"" said Winfield.

"One hundred per cent of Lotto NZ's profits support over 3,000 good causes every year, so a massive thank you to everyone who bought a ticket, you're helping to make a real difference in the lives of Kiwis around the country."

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

"We know New Zealanders will be excited to check their ticket after last night's $50 million Must Be Won draw," said Winfield.

"Keeping everyone safe is our main priority right now, so if you are planning to check your ticket in-store, it's really important that you keep yourself and others safe by following the Government's health and safety guidelines."

Players can phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

"Announcing the results of last night's draw took us longer than usual – we're really sorry to keep our players waiting," Winfield apologised.

"The delay was because of the sheer volume of tickets purchased for the draw, and the fact that we sold more online tickets than ever before.

"Because of the delay our counters in-store will open late today.

"As communicated yesterday, customers who bought their ticket online will be unable to log into their account to check their ticket until later this afternoon – we don't have an exact time yet as we are processing an unprecedented number of winning tickets, and this takes time.

"We will keep customers updated on our MyLotto website and app."

This is the seventh time Powerball has reached a Must Be Won draw with a jackpot of over $30 million.