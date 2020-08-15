One person remains in critical condition tonight after a ute rolled down an embankment off a Hawke's Bay highway this morning.

Emergency services were called around 11am to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 at Te Pohue, just south of Ohurakura Road.

READ MORE:

• Motorist killed in two-car crash in Raukawa, Hastings

• Two crashes on Hawke's Bay state highways: Two injured, one trapped, road blocked

• Four hours to free truck driver after Hawke's Bay crash

• No safety briefing before fatal Hawke's Bay helicopter crash

The ute left the road and traffic was not impeded, police said in a statement.

Advertisement

A helicopter was called to the scene and transported the person in critical condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Rescue Helicopter staff loading the occupant of a ute that crashed off State highway 5 near Te Pohue. August 15, 2020 Photographer supplied Hawke's Bay Today by Paul Taylor

There were no other significant injuries.

At 7pm today, Hawke's Bay DHB confirmed the occupant remained in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.

Rescue Helicopter staff loading the occupant of a ute that crashed off State highway 5 near Te Pohue. August 15, 2020 Photographer supplied Hawke's Bay Today by Paul Taylor