Two people who shared a mega Lotto prize in February have issued some sage advice to the lucky recipients of tonight's $50m "must be won" prize.

Powerball ballooned to the eye-watering sum after the mammoth $43m prize was not struck on Wednesday.

If the jackpot is won by a single player tonight, it will be the largest prize ever won in Lotto NZ's history.

Tonight's draw is just the seventh time Powerball has reached a Must Be Won draw, with a jackpot of a life-changing over $30 million, sparking a buying frenzy - with 2200 tickets being sold each minute.

In February two people, from Auckland and Hawke's Bay, shared another $50m "Must Be Won" draw - and both say keeping your circle small and getting solid financial advice following a big win is a must. But having some fun is also important.

"I was in complete and utter shock for about a week or so," the Hawke's Bay winner said.

"Things started to feel a bit more normal after that and I started to get excited as the reality of the win sunk in."

They recommended any future winners seek advice from people they could trust, such as financial advisers and lawyers.

"But also have some fun and do things that you may not have been able to do before your win," she said.

"It could be something you've always wanted to buy but never been able to afford or even just having an extra meal out with your friends and family."

Since her win, she'd bought a new house and helped out family and friends.

"I know it sounds cliched, but it has been absolutely life-changing for us. I can do everything I had envisioned doing in my life now and it helps me to build a better future for my kids and family."

For the Auckland winner it was initially "a whirlwind of emotions".

"There was a lot of shock at first, I couldn't believe it happened, it was very surreal."

They said future winners should keep their circle small, but share the news with at least one person for support.

"For me, that was so important, it gave me people to talk to and bounce ideas off while I got my head around the whole thing."

After paying off their mortgage and helping their immediate family, the Auckland winner has recently purchased a holiday bach.

"I've bought a property in my happy place which I'm excited about. I can't wait to make memories there with the kids because that's what this is all about – the huge grins on their faces when we share special memories."

New Zealand's largest ever Powerball prize of $44.1m was won by a Hibiscus Coast couple in 2016.

"First of all, don't have a heart attack," they said

"But seriously, my best piece of advice is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks. It's the little things like that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win.

"Finally, the best thing we did was get good financial advice. Make sure they're on the same wavelength as you and go into the conversation with a good idea of what you want to do long-term."