Christchurch police are seeking sightings of a 27-year-old Christchurch man who has been missing for more than a week.

Benjamin "Benji" James Short was reported missing from his Linwood home on Thursday, August 6.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

A police spokesperson says inquiries are still underway regarding his whereabouts.

• If you have seen Benji, contact police on 105 quoting file number 200806/5192.

