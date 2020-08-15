Christchurch police are seeking sightings of a 27-year-old Christchurch man who has been missing for more than a week.
Benjamin "Benji" James Short was reported missing from his Linwood home on Thursday, August 6.
Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.
A police spokesperson says inquiries are still underway regarding his whereabouts.
• If you have seen Benji, contact police on 105 quoting file number 200806/5192.
