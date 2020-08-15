The numbers standing between you and a potential $50 million overnight fortune are in.

Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to the massive must-win amount; reaching the figure for just the second time in its history.

The numbers are: 8, 23, 27, 21, 12 and 22. The Bonus ball is 16, and the Powerball is 1.

But Lotto players are facing a nervous wait, with the official results yet to be released. Normally the result and number of winners are confirmed by 8.40pm.

Lotto confirmed that more than 2 million tickets were sold for tonight's draw. At the peak of sales tonight, more than 2000 tickets were being purchased a minute.

More than 1.9 million tickets were sold for the previous $50m must-be-won Powerball jackpot in February, which was won by two players.

Your chances of winning Powerball - one in 38 million - are less likely than you being struck by lightning - one in 280,000 - on your way to buy the ticket.

The odds of winning a must-be-won draw are no different than normal, but the average amount you might win has gone up.

"The odds of winning Powerball haven't changed but the amount you will win 'on average' has gone up," University of Otago statistician Dr Matthew Parry said in February.

"This is because the prize pool has gone up, but also if Powerball isn't struck, there will be more money for prizes in the lower divisions."

Potential winners from tonight will be presented with a book offering support and advice – including of who to tell of their win, and options for investing.



2019 Powerball winner statistics

• 56 per cent of winners said they'd keep working after their win and 13 per cent said it was too early to decide.

• 81 per cent of winners bought a new house.

• 100 per cent of winners helped family and friends with their winnings.

• 50 per cent of winners helped charities.

• 75 per cent of winners indulged in some international travel.

Interesting facts about Lotto's big winners

• 85 per cent of big winners kept working, remaining in the same job as before their win.

• 98 per cent of big winners still regularly buy Lotto tickets.

• 73 per cent of big winners surveyed won with a Lucky Dip ticket.

• 32 per cent were in their Lotto store when they found out they won, 27 per cent checked online and 26 per cent were watching the live Lotto draw.

• 19 per cent only told their other half, 31 per cent told their immediate family, 8 per cent told everybody and 5 per cent kept it to themselves.

• 23 per cent kept the winning ticket in their purse or wallet, 11 per cent in a drawer, and 5 per cent under their pillow.

Previous winners' advice

•

Think before you spend: It's best to spend some time to think about your win and what you really want to do with the money before you start forking out.

• Secrecy: Be really careful who you decide to tell about your good fortune.

• Financial advice: Getting help from a professional, they know what they're up to.

• Have fun: It's important to remember to take time to do the things you've always wanted to do for fun, once you've locked in funds for the future.