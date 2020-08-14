A student at the University of Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said the risk to staff and other students is believed to be low as the student hasn't been on campus since the end of July and doesn't live in student accommodation.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: North Shore primary school student positive, Noel Leemings closed

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New Victoria cases hit record daily high of 484

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new cases of Covid today; Health Minister Chris Hipkins unhappy with testing numbers

• Covid-19 coronavirus: With 238 new cases in Victoria, restrictions could be tightened

The Ministry of Health is managing the case, and the university is making sure the student - who is linked to other cases in the current outbreak - is well supported.

Advertisement

Freshwater said the University had detailed contingency plans in place to respond to different situations that may arise as a result of Covid-19.

"Safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance and we will be closely following the guidance of the Ministries of Health and Education," she said.

University staff and students have been informed of the confirmed case.

The announcement comes after an engineering student who studied at Manukau Institute of Technology in South Auckland and a pupil at Glamorgan School in Torbay both tested positive for Covid-19.

Mt Albert Primary School in Auckland has also closed as a precaution because a student there lived at a house where a number of people have tested positive for Covid-19.

A further two schools in Māngere East have confirmed cases of the virus.