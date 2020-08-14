Mt Albert Grammar School headmaster Pat Drumm says the school's student who tested positive for Covid-19 is "doing very well".
Drumm has told parents in the school's weekly newsletter tonight that "expert medical advice has reinforced the fact that the actual health risk to our MAGS people is low" despite the student testing positive on Wednesday night.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Mount Albert Grammar student tests positive for virus - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: 100 pupils close to infected Mount Albert Grammar student go into self-is...
- Covid 19 coronavirus new outbreak: Anxious Auckland parents keep kids at home - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 Coronavirus: North Shore primary school pupil's bombshell positive test - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Marist College reaches out to support new Mt Albert schools struck by vir...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: More than 99% of Auckland school students are staying at home - NZ Herald
"The response and support from the wider MAGS whanau has been overwhelming," he said.
"The school is offering full support to the affected student and their family, and I'm pleased to communicate that they are currently doing very well.
"We are also keeping in mind the almost 100 'close contacts' (staff and students), who have been notified personally and are in the self-isolating period."
Drumm told parents that their children were "classified in the lower-risk bracket as 'casual contacts'" unless families have been contacted by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.
"These are uncertain times but as a school we are well prepared for the learning of our students to continue," he said.
"And students can gain great confidence in how they successfully navigated their way through the earlier period of on-line learning this year. That confidence must now translate into full commitment to our school work each day – and to the success that will follow.
"As a school we, too, have great confidence in the resilience of our MAGS students. We've been here before and we'll emerge even better than before."
Covid-19 cases have now been confirmed at Southern Cross Campus and Taeaofou I Puaseisei Preschool, both in Māngere, at Glamorgan School in Torbay and at Manukau Institute of Technology, as well as at Mt Albert Grammar.
A suspected case was also reported at Mt Albert Primary School but this was later found to be negative.
Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also listed a case at Pakuranga College today, but that turned out to be a mistake.