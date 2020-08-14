Mt Albert Grammar School headmaster Pat Drumm says the school's student who tested positive for Covid-19 is "doing very well".

Drumm has told parents in the school's weekly newsletter tonight that "expert medical advice has reinforced the fact that the actual health risk to our MAGS people is low" despite the student testing positive on Wednesday night.

"The response and support from the wider MAGS whanau has been overwhelming," he said.

"The school is offering full support to the affected student and their family, and I'm pleased to communicate that they are currently doing very well.

"We are also keeping in mind the almost 100 'close contacts' (staff and students), who have been notified personally and are in the self-isolating period."

Mt Albert Grammar headmaster Pat Drumm says his student with Covid-19 is "doing very well". Photo / Dean Purcell

Drumm told parents that their children were "classified in the lower-risk bracket as 'casual contacts'" unless families have been contacted by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

"These are uncertain times but as a school we are well prepared for the learning of our students to continue," he said.

"And students can gain great confidence in how they successfully navigated their way through the earlier period of on-line learning this year. That confidence must now translate into full commitment to our school work each day – and to the success that will follow.

"As a school we, too, have great confidence in the resilience of our MAGS students. We've been here before and we'll emerge even better than before."

Covid-19 cases have now been confirmed at Southern Cross Campus and Taeaofou I Puaseisei Preschool, both in Māngere, at Glamorgan School in Torbay and at Manukau Institute of Technology, as well as at Mt Albert Grammar.

A suspected case was also reported at Mt Albert Primary School but this was later found to be negative.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also listed a case at Pakuranga College today, but that turned out to be a mistake.

