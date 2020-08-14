Government officials are reportedly stepping in ahead of an Auckland-Rarotonga flight tomorrow morning, after an Auckland-based Cook Island doctor tested positive for Covid-19.

It is understood the man's Auckland surgery is close to Americold - the cold storage business caught up in the latest Covid-19 cluster, 1 News reported.

The father of the family at the centre of the new Auckland Covid-19 cluster works at Americold.

It is understood another worker at the GP clinic has also tested positive for Covid-19.

It is not known if the doctor is linked to the current Covid-19 Auckland cluster.

The affected flight is Air NZ flight 787-9 departing Auckland for Rarotonga at 8.45am tomorrow.

The Ministry of Health told the Herald they are "currently working closely with its counterparts in the Cook Islands to mitigate any potential risk of Covid-19 entering that country."

The Cook Island GP concerned is in hospital in Auckland , 1 News reported.

It reported that the GP is the "go to" doctor for local Cook Islands residents, and therefore there is concern residents on the flight tomorrow may be at risk for Covid-19.

There is one flight a week to the Cook Islands.

There are reportedly around 30 Cook Island residents set to board the flight.

Cook Island's Ministry of Health has reportedly given the go-ahead for the flight.

But the New Zealand Government is considering whether to let the flight take off for Rarotonga tomorrow, 1 News reported.