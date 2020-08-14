Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to reveal the next steps for for the country, after Auckland was plunged into level 3 and the rest of the country into level 2 earlier this week.

She and her colleagues have been locked in a Cabinet meeting since 3pm, poring over Covid-19 data in order to come to a decision.

The PM will announce the next steps for Auckland and the rest of New Zealand at 5.30pm.

Cabinet was to get more-up-to-date data this afternoon on the overall situation.

Ardern will be joined by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield at this evening's briefing.

The latest figures

An important piece of the puzzle will be today's new Covid-19 numbers.

Ardern said on Tuesday night the Auckland lockdown would last until midnight tonight unless it was decided it needed to be extended.

This was after the discovery of four new cases of community transmission – all from the same family – in Auckland.

The rest of New Zealand was moved into level 2.

There are 30 active cases connected to the recent outbreak. Two new confirmed cases are in Tokoroa, the rest in Auckland.

Members of the cluster have travelled to Rotorua, Taupo and Morrinsville.

Bloomfield said today there were 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the community – 12 confirmed and one probable.

All the cases announced today were "clearly linked" to the existing Auckland cluster.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said this was "good news".

Thirty-eight people linked to the cluster have moved into quarantine facilities.