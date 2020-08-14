

One person has moderate injuries after a two-car crash in Hastings.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the crash on the intersection of Fitzroy Ave and Nelson St, Hastings about 12.16pm on Friday.

A witness at the scene said an elderly woman appeared to be trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be freed.

The road was blocked, according to police, but it was cleared as of 1pm.

Two fire trucks from Hastings and an operational support vehicle from Napier were at the scene.