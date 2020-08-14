There are 12 new confirmed cases of Covid in the community and one probable case, director general of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

One of the 13 cases is in hospital. All of the new cases are linked to the existing cluster, though one - the person in Auckland Hospital - is still under investigation.

Two of the confirmed cases are in Tokoroa and are connected to a family member of the South Auckland family which first tested positive this week.

Bloomfield said the trip to Tokoroa happened while the people were feeling okay. There will be a testing station set up in Tokoroa. The wider whanau of the Tokoroa cases will be moved to a quarantine facility.

Bloomfield said the Tokoroa cases were "clearly linked" to the Auckland cluster but he wouldn't pre-empt the advice he would give Cabinet about alert levels.

Thirty-eight people linked to the cluster have already moved into quarantine facilities.

Bloomfield said Mt Albert Grammar and Pakuranga College are now closed along with Taeaofou i Puaseisei Preschool, Glamorgan School in Torbay and Auckland's Southern Cross Campus after confirmed cases were linked to them.

Pakuranga College, however, posted to Facebook that this was the first they had heard about the announcement and the principal was on the phone to the Ministry of Health demanding answers.

Bloomfield said while he was never pleased to see another case, it was good to see they could be traced back to the original family.

"I think we're getting an increasingly good picture ... and the picture we're getting is a very good one."

Bloomfield said the index case - where the infection originally came from - "is still a piece of the puzzle we're looking to fill".

Bloomfield said there was some pool sampling happening where there was a low likelihood of a positive result. Tests from Auckland were being prioritised.

Bloomfield said the case in Auckland Hospital was the most recent case so it didn't yet concern him that it was still "under investigation".

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said there were rumours about a positive case in Wellington - but they were incorrect.

Neither Hipkins or Bloomfield said they had information about someone being Covid-positive in Wellington, when asked about a Ramen Shop saying they'd had a confirmed case dine there.

Hipkins said because officials still didn't know how the original family became infected they were "absolutely scrupulous" with testing at the border, including maritime border.

Hipkins would not answer questions about whether it was unhelpful for the Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters to broadcast from his Parliamentary office that there'd been a breach at the border.

Peters told Australian media yesterday evening that a border breach was to blame for community transmission.

Bloomfield said it was hard to know whether the church service in Mangere East was a "super-spreader" event because the results hadn't come back yet.

Bloomfield clarified that a "super spreader" was a person who appeared to "shed a lot" of the virus, not a particular event.

Bloomfield said at this stage there aren't any other large events, like the church service and the schools, where lots of people could have been infected at once.

Bloomfield said there was "very good evidence this hasn't been lurking in the community".

DETAILS OF TODAY'S NEW CASES: