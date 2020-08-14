There are 12 new confirmed cases of Covid in the community and one probable case, director general of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

One of the 13 cases is in hospital. All of the new cases are linked to the existing cluster, though one - the person in Auckland Hospital - is still under investigation.

Two of the confirmed cases are in Tokoroa and are connected to a family member of the South Auckland family which first tested positive this week.

Bloomfield said the trip to Tokoroa happened while the people were feeling okay. There will be a testing station set up in Tokoroa. The wider whanau of the Tokoroa cases will be moved to a quarantine facility.

Bloomfield said the Tokoroa cases were "clearly linked" to the Auckland cluster but he wouldn't pre-empt the advice he would give Cabinet about alert levels.

Thirty-eight people linked to the cluster have already moved into quarantine facilities.

School's shock at virus link

Bloomfield said Mt Albert Grammar and Pakuranga College are now closed along with Taeaofou i Puaseisei Preschool, Glamorgan School in Torbay and Auckland's Southern Cross Campus after confirmed cases were linked to them.

Pakuranga College principal Mike Williams says he has not been told anything about a case of Covid-19 at the college that was announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"I know nothing," he said. "I am really hacked off, because either way there's a balls-up. Either there is a case and no one bothered to tell me, or there isn't one and Ashley was talking garbage on TV."

Williams has tried ringing the Ministry of Health and "everyone I can think of" but has been unable to get any information.

"No one can tell me any more," he said. "I had thought if there was a case then the school would be notified."

It has even caught the school's communications manager off guard.

The manager told a person who said they went back over the announcement three times to make sure they were hearing correctly: "Me too! I nearly fell off my chair and I'm in charge of comms!"

In posts of Facebook many concerned parents and students say they are going to get tested as soon as possible.

ASHLEY BLOOMFIELD ANNOUNCEMENT: This is the first we have heard of this! The principal is currently on the phone to the... Posted by Pakuranga College on Thursday, 13 August 2020

Many said they rewound the press conference footage to make sure it wasn't a mistake

'A good picture'

Bloomfield said while he was never pleased to see another case, it was good to see they could be traced back to the original family.

"I think we're getting an increasingly good picture ... and the picture we're getting is a very good one."

Bloomfield said the index case - where the infection originally came from - "is still a piece of the puzzle we're looking to fill".

Bloomfield said there was some pool sampling happening where there was a low likelihood of a positive result. Tests from Auckland were being prioritised.

Bloomfield said the case in Auckland Hospital was the most recent case so it didn't yet concern him that it was still "under investigation".

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said there were rumours about a positive case in Wellington - but they were incorrect.

Neither Hipkins or Bloomfield said they had information about someone being Covid-positive in Wellington, when asked about a Ramen Shop saying they'd had a confirmed case dine there.

Hipkins said because officials still didn't know how the original family became infected they were "absolutely scrupulous" with testing at the border, including maritime border.

Hipkins would not answer questions about whether it was unhelpful for the Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters to broadcast from his Parliamentary office that there'd been a breach at the border.

Peters told Australian media yesterday evening that a border breach was to blame for community transmission.

Bloomfield said it was hard to know whether the church service in Mangere East was a "super-spreader" event because the results hadn't come back yet.

Bloomfield clarified that a "super spreader" was a person who appeared to "shed a lot" of the virus, not a particular event.

Bloomfield said at this stage there aren't any other large events, like the church service and the schools, where lots of people could have been infected at once.

Bloomfield said there was "very good evidence this hasn't been lurking in the community".

DETAILS OF TODAY'S NEW CASES:

Details of today's new cases

'Good news'

All of the cases, so far, are connected, said Health Minister Chris Hipkins.

"This is good news."

48,000 tests have been processed to this point and none show evidence of cases outside of the cluster, said Hipkins.

The lion's share of the testing efforts would continue in Auckland while people in other parts of New Zealand should continue with good hygiene proceedures, Hipkins said.

Hipkins said non-symptomatic people or those who aren't in the "high risk" priority group of border workers going to testing stations were slowing down testing.

They should stay at home, he said.

When asked why compulsory testing at the border wasn't implemented, Hipkins said it was "a big lever to pull" and they were boring down on high risk people to be tested.

Bloomfield said border workers were now being ordered to be tested because we're in "an outbreak situation".

On the Morrinsville rest home, where two people visited before testing positive, the resident and staff members have tested negative. All staff and residents have been tested and the swabs will be processed today or tomorrow.

The chief executive of Pharmac told Bloomfield this morning that some people were stockpiling medicines and he urged people not to do that as it might mean some people could go without.

The primary means of contact tracing is interviewing confirmed cases to re-trace their steps.

Bloomfield started the briefing with the reminder that: "the problem is the virus, not people. People are the solution."

There was no stigma in having Covid-19.

He said reports of healthcare workers being abused and attacked were unacceptable.

Hipkins said this was a very difficult situation for people working on the frontlines, whether the police, health workers or those working the phone.

"Please be patient, please be kind, these people are working exceptionally hard to be providing New Zealanders with the service they deserve."

He said under no situation was it acceptable for them to be attacked.

Bloomfield said from his experience as a health board chief executive he'd also experienced people verbally and physically abusing healthcare workers.

"It's both inexplicable and completely unacceptable."

Bloomfield will soon give his advice to Cabinet on whether the alert level restrictions need to change. The current alert level 3 restrictions for Auckland and level 2 for the rest of New Zealand are set to expire at midnight tonight.

Cabinet is meeting at 3pm, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce its decision at 5.30pm today.

On Tuesday, the 102-day streak of no community transmission came to an end after four people in an Auckland family tested positive without any link to overseas travel.

Yesterday, the first results of the mass testing revealed that the cluster had 17 confirmed cases and one probable case, all linked to the family and all in Auckland.

A staffer at cool store facility Americold is among those at the centre of the outbreak.

This afternoon, the Herald revealed there were two new cases of Covid-19 at the coolstore, bringing Americold's total cases to 13 while the Auckland cluster itself grows to 19.

The cluster's travel history includes Rotorua, Taupo and Morrinsville. Mayor of the South Waikato District Jenny Shattock revealed this morning that there was also at least one case of Covid-19 in Tokoroa.

"Unfortunately we have a confirmed case of Covid in Tokoroa and a probable case - plus five others have been tested as some of them are unwell," Shattock told staff.

Meanwhile up to 300 people have been told to get tested urgently after a Covid-positive family attended the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa Māngere East Puaseisei on Sunday.

A preschooler at the Taeaofou i Puaseisei Preschool, opposite the church, has also tested positive. Many of the church's youngest members attend the preschool also.

Also in Māngere East, a 6-year-old pupil at Southern Cross Campus tested positive, as did a student from the Manukau Institute of Technology.

The Covid risk also extended to Auckland's North Shore last night after a student at Glamorgan School in Torbay tested positive, sending the school into lockdown.

Two Noel Leeming stores on the North Shore were also been told someone who tested positive had visited over the weekend.

Cabinet meeting

Cabinet will look at a number factors when it meets at 3pm, including the number of new cases, where they are, whether they can be connected to the existing cluster, and whether the source of infection has been found.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters claimed last night that the source was a breach at a quarantine facility, but Health Minister Chris Hipkins said this morning he was not aware of any evidence of that.

Cabinet will also consider at how compliant Kiwis will be with lockdown rules, and the economic impact of further alert level restrictions.

The Government has been under fire this morning for the lack of testing of the 6000-7000 workers at the border of in managed isolation or quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

Despite weeks of requests, the Ministry of Health has been unable to provide data about the testing of these workers.

Newshub reported last night that, according to its own calculations, about two-thirds of those working at the border in Auckland haven't been tested at all.

MIQ Minister Megan Woods told Newstalk ZB today that those workers had been tested only if they had symptoms. They also had daily health checks.