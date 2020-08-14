From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Sandeep Singh: PM caught between a rock and a hard place14 Aug, 2020 2:58pm Quick Read
New World store with facial recognition cameras reverses mask policy14 Aug, 2020 3:00pm 3 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 2 minutes to read
After a board meeting last night, Bridge tendered his resignation, which was accepted.
- 3 minutes to read
Customers had been asked to remove their masks so cameras could scan their faces.
COMMENT: Ardern needs a plan that is remarkably different from the first Covid-19 wave.