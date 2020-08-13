LATEST UPDATES

Two couriers who delivered packages to the Auckland workplaces linked to the latest Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand have gone into self-isolation.

The drivers from NZ Couriers had been tested as a precaution.

Devon Buckingham, NZ Couriers' general manager, told the Herald there were no known Covid-19 cases at the company.

"Our policies mean we take a conservative approach to ensure the safety of the public and our team, which includes contactless delivery," he said.

"As an example, the two couriers who deliver to sites implicated from the latest outbreak have self-isolated and have been tested as a precaution."

Buckingham said NZ Couriers, as an essential service, were continuing to operate throughout the recent level 3 restrictions but were following health guidelines.

"Anyone presenting with any Covid-related symptoms stays home, gets tested and only returns to work once their test is negative."

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, director general of health, has reported 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

All are linked to the original four confirmed cases from the new outbreak in South Auckland.

Family members of confirmed cases may also have to go into quarantine.

Three of the new cases of Covid-19 were workers at Mt Wellington coolstore Americold.

Americold managing director Richard Winnall told the Herald test results had come back this morning confirming the new infections, taking the facility's tally of confirmed infections to four.

"It's not good. There's a lot of people awaiting test results, they've got families. There's a lot of anxiety and concern."

About half of the Mt Wellington workers had received test results, and the rest were due soon.

Another seven cases were family members of the Americold employees.