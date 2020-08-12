The MyLotto app is out of action this morning as scores of hopeful punters check to see if they have struck it lucky in the latest draw.

Last night's $43 million draw went unclaimed with one person scooping a tidy $1million in the first division.

But today gremlins have hit with the mobile app displaying an apology, telling those visiting MyLotto it's currently closed and to come back in opening hours.

It also explains the site is currently experiencing a technical glitch and unavailable.

A special banner on the website reads: "We know you can't wait to see you're a winner. You'll be able to login to MyLotto and check your tickets from 7.30am so please come back then."

For those who have a paper ticket and want to know now the website directs them to a results page where they are able to check their numbers manually against the winning combination.

It's the second time in a number of days the site has experienced issues as users tried to get a piece of last night's whopping $43m winnings.

On Saturday night strong demand for tickets in the $38m draw resulted in delays for some punters being able to buy tickets online.

An apology was issued on the MyLotto site saying there were more visitors than normal and they may experience trouble accessing the site.

Lotto is now capped at $50m and must be won in Saturday night's draw. If a single person wins it will be the largest prize ever won in Lotto NZ's history.

The Herald is seeking a response from LottoNZ about the technical issues.