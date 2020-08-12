Cabinet Ministers will meet tomorrow to decide whether Auckland might be eased into alert level 2, stay at level 3, or moved to full lockdown.

That decision will depend on factors including the extent of the new Covid-19 outbreak, the containment of known chains of transmission, and whether the source of infection has been found.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will today reveal the first trends from the push for mass testing, following the re-emergence of community transmission on Tuesday.

Auckland moved to alert level 3 at midday yesterday, inundating testing stations and supermarkets while others clogged up police checkpoints as they tried to flee the city before lockdown lite started.

The rest of the country moved to alert level 2. The restrictions are in place until at least midnight Friday, and if they are extended, the Government will look at targeted financial assistance for Auckland; $14b still remains in its Covid recovery fund.

There are now 22 active cases of Covid-19, after a woman in managed isolation who arrived from Pakistan on August 7 tested positive yesterday.

The four cases of community transmission in a South Auckland family were isolating in their home. Four probable cases - two work colleagues and two relatives - have been linked to them, while 208 close and casual contacts have also been contacted.

They are among up to 1000 people who must stay at home until contacted by health officials, according to a new Public Health order from Bloomfield.

The order also applies to employees or contractors at two workplaces connected to the family, visitors to those workplaces and anyone who lives with those people. They can be forced into quarantine, if necessary.

The Government also moved to enhance contact-tracing by passing a Public Health Response Order requiring businesses nationwide to display QR codes at all entrances. Businesses have a week to comply.

A silver lining is that more than 100,000 people have downloaded the Covid Tracer app since the community transmission cases were announced.

Bloomfield continued to push for more people to download and use it, and if they couldn't, then to keep a diary of movements and contacts.

Testing stations in Auckland were deluged yesterday, and people were asked for patience as they waited for hours to be serviced.

Others tried to flee the city before noon, with traffic backed up on the outskirts of Auckland at police checkpoints.

A delay in setting up the Bombay Hills checkpoint even allowed Rhodri Williams to escape Auckland and drive to his parents' place in New Plymouth an hour after alert level 3 was meant to be in place.

Ardern's plea not to panic-buy fell on deaf ears, pushing Countdown to introduce new opening hours - 8am to 9pm - and put limits on buying certain products including flour, toilet paper, hand sanitiser and paracetamol.

Meanwhile Ardern traded verbal blows with National leader Judith Collins and deputy leader Gerry Brownlee, with the Prime Minister accused of lacking transparency and sitting on information.

As major parties suspended their election campaigns, Collins urged Ardern to push back the election date given the alert level restrictions and the media spotlight on the Prime Minister.



She said there was a lack of transparency because the Opposition should be provided more information, and should be consulted on such major decisions.

Brownlee added that it was "interesting" Kiwis were warned there could be another outbreak about 10 days ago and told to stock up on masks.

"And then you had the Prime Minister's visit to the mask factory [on Tuesday] ... all very interesting things to have happened a matter of hours before a large residential area of New Zealand went into level 3 lockdown."

National Party leader Judith Collins says her party should have more briefings from the Government and should be consulted on major decisions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But Ardern said the suggestion the Government was holding back vital information was "just nonsense".

"There is no reason why we would ever do that ... I do worry that those kinds of theories do nothing to support what needs to be collective action from all of us."

She said the caretaker convention, which would normally mean consulting the Opposition in major Government decisions, only applied after an election was held and before an administration was formed.

"We'll keep the National Party informed. All I ask in return is that we continue to see some unity in our response here."



Asked about the election date, Ardern said the dissolution of Parliament had been deferred until Monday to provide some breathing space to focus on the Covid response.

