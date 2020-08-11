A mobile emergency alert had to be re-sent this morning because some Vodafone customers missed out on the message.

At 10.15pm yesterday, the National Emergency Management Agency sent out a mobile alert advising the country of the Covid-19 level changes.

But due to a planned upgrade some Vodafone customers did not get the message.

The National Emergency Management Agency says it was re-sent this morning to ensure all New Zealanders with a capable smartphone received the alert.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

KEY POINTS

Aucklanders are being told to stay at home as the city goes into level 3 lockdown from midday today until midnight Friday
• The rest of New Zealand will move up to alert level 2 over the same time

Four people in one South Auckland household test positive for Covid-19 from an unknown source

A virus expert worries it may be tough to trace the source of the infection back to the border

Supermarkets are calling for calm and urging people to 'shop normally'

Auckland schools will only take students of essential workers – all others must stay home

After praising our efforts to stamp out Covid-19, the world reacted to the sudden return of community transmission