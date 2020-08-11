A police officer was injured after being struck by a stolen vehicle occupied by teenagers during a high-speed West Auckland pursuit.

The dramatic vehicle chase was caught on dashcam footage posted on Facebook.

Inspector Stefan Sagar, Area Commander for Waitematā West, said police spotted a stolen vehicle occupied by a 14 and 17-year-old on Swanson Rd in Henderson about 12.20pm today and signalled for them to stop.

However, the pair fled in the vehicle, sparking a pursuit. During the pursuit a police car was rammed, an officer was struck and another vehicle was also hit by the fleeing car.

At one point during the pursuit, police attempted to block the fleeing vehicle down a no-exit street in Henderson, Rupeke Place, before being rammed at low speed, Sagar added.

Shortly after, an officer on foot was hit by the vehicle, suffering a minor leg injury.

The stolen vehicle can be seen speeding down Pine Ave towards Parrs Cross Rd in Henderson with the bumper almost flying off. Photo / Manos Sourris

"They have since been assessed by ambulance staff as a precaution," Sagar said.

The vehicle rammed a police car before fleeing.

A member of the public's vehicle was also hit, but no injuries had been reported.

The fleeing vehicle was dumped in the Glen Eden area near Waikumete Cemetery a short time later.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and are now assisting police with their inquiries.

Five police vehicles were seen pursuing the stolen vehicle in dash camera footage. Photo / Manos Sourris

"It is incredibly fortunate that neither our police staff nor members of the public were seriously injured by the driver's alleged actions this afternoon," Sagar said.

In dash camera video posted on Facebook, the stolen vehicle can be seen speeding down Pine Ave towards Parrs Cross Rd in Henderson with the bumper almost flying off.

Five police vehicles can be seen pursuing it at the time.