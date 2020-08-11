A 31-year-old Sydney man is facing significant charges relating to sharing child abuse material online after he was identified on social media by New Zealand police.

Police's Online Child Exploitation team identified a man who appeared to be sharing child abuse material and pinned his location down to an address in Sydney.

They then advised the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation.

The Australian Federal Police then launched an investigation on July 1.

Advertisement

The man was arrested when a search warrant was executed at his Bankstown residence, where a number of electronic items were seized for evidentiary purposes and further examination.

About $12,000 in cash and 50 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine were also seized.

"This investigation shows that the AFP stands shoulder to shoulder with our international counterparts in the fight against child abuse," said AFP Detective Superintendent Ben McQuillan.

"It serves as a warning for people who use, share or create child abuse material – you are not anonymous and we are hunting you down."

The man has been charged with using a carriage service for child abuse material, dealing with property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime, possession of a prohibited drug and supply of a prohibited drug.

The charges carry a maximum of 15 years' imprisonment.

"Child exploitation is an international problem that requires a joined-up approach," said New Zealand police national high tech crime group manager Kelly Knight.

"We have long had strong ties with Australian law enforcement agencies and the outcome of this investigation is an excellent example.

Advertisement

"Those who share child abuse material are not, and will not be, protected by borders or by their perceived online anonymity."