Worried residents of the small Northland settlement of Otiria are piling sandbags on driveways to save their homes from rising floodwaters.

It's been raining in the Far North since just before midnight and now the streets are starting to submerge under large pools of water and nearby rivers are rising at an alarming rate.

Northland Civil Defence community representative Michael Butler said locals were taking action to stop the floodwaters spilling into their properties, putting sandbags at the edge of their rain-soaked properties. At least two homes were under threat at midday today.

A localised flood alert has been issued as water starts accumulating in a number of streets.

Advertisement

"At the moment Otiria seems to be holding its own but if this keeps going the way it is going, we expect to have the waters from Motatau, Opahi Matawaia to greet us," he warned.

He said worse was yet to come with water coming down into the township from far up the valley. River levels were getting higher by the hour.

🌧Heavy Rain🌧

Midnight to midday saw parts of Northland tick up 70mm of rain with 22mm falling in one hour. Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula are now receiving some heavy falls as the band drifts southwards. Watches and Warnings are still in force https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/YfwWMBSkcs — MetService (@MetService) August 11, 2020

The marae and land around the rural community were inundated just three weeks ago when Northland was hit by a one-in-500-year-flood.

MetService said there had already been 50mm of rain recorded in the Kerikeri gauge since 11.30pm and warned there was plenty more to come.

The region remained under a heavy rain warning, with no let up from the wet weather expected until later this afternoon.

Update on today's active weather for the upper North Island.



Heavy rain & possible thunderstorms means a risk for localised slips and flooding.



Rain should end before the evening rush hour. However, expect it to fall during school 🏫 dismal time. pic.twitter.com/Zdykunoa6e — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 10, 2020

A swathe of heavy rain and strong wind warnings and watches remain in force for Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay.

Niwa today warned of a threat of thunderstorms leading to slips and flooding across Northland and Auckland coinciding with school pick-up and the start of rush hour.

MetService said the latest tropical-fuelled deluge was likely to have a significant impact for Northland where the ground was still saturated from last month's storm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a road snowfall warning has been issued for the Desert Rd tomorrow with up a centimetre of snow settling on the summit.