

A Hawke's Bay man accused of assaulting a seasonal worker has denied the charge.

The 39-year-old, accused of assaulting the seasonal worker at a meeting held in June, appeared in Hastings District Court on Tuesday.

The man pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault.

A request to continue interim name suppression was granted by Judge Jim Large after lawyer Roger Philip asked it to continue on the basis of comments made to the man following publicity of the case.

The seasonal worker returned home to the Solomon Islands in late July.