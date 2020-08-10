A woman has died at the public pool and leisure centre on Auckland's North Shore.

Glenfield Pool and Leisure Centre has been closed after the woman died this morning.

Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 10.30am and remain at the location. The matter will be referred to the coroner, a spokeswoman said.

Glenfield Pool and Leisure Centre posted a message on Facebook saying it would remain closed until Wednesday.

"Due to a major incident, Glenfield Pool and Leisure Centre is closed today and tomorrow - we apologise for any inconvenience this causes you. Kauri Kids will remain open," it reads.

"Please keep an eye on our page for updates on reopening."