A person is seriously injured and road in a West Auckland suburb is closed following a serious smash this morning.

Auckland Transport is advising that Blockhouse Bay Rd is now closed between Terry and Bolton Sts because of a serious crash.

Police said two vehicles collided just before 10am.

One person has serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement

BLOCKHOUSE BAY RD, BLOCKHOUSE BAY - CRASH - 10:15AM

A serious crash has CLOSED a small section of Blockhouse Bay Rd in Blockhouse Bay between Terry St and Bolton St. Detour for all traffic and bus services usually using this section of Road. Expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/ejVkRJ1087 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) August 9, 2020

A detour is now in place for all traffic and bus services on this section of road.

Two fire crews were also called to free the badly injured person from their car.

Police said cordons remained in place on Blockhouse Bay Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.