The full regional results of the Hawke's Bay Smokefree Rockquest have been announced.

Grunge alternative rock band Atlantic Wave took out the top spot in the band category this year, it was announced on Saturday.

The band is made up of drummer Cameron Brizzle, Emma Webb on vocals and guitar, Hunter Piercy on guitar and Nathan Leicester on bass. The students are from Havelock North and Taradale high schools.

"We feel like we have improved enormously as a band over the last year and it's great to get feedback from Smokefree Rockquest that we are heading in the right direction," Brizzle said.

Advertisement

"We think our act is special because we really enjoy each other's company and playing together live as much as we can. We aren't rock gods and we don't do egos; we just love playing together."

Clouded Lens from Napier Boys' High School came in second.

Both won a prize package from the Rockshop and will go into the national selection pool for the event's live national final in Auckland on September 12.

In the already announced solo/duo category, Havelock North High School student Harry Mason was first and Kenya Boerman from Napier Girls' High School second.

They have the opportunity to submit a video of their original material for selection as one of the top 10 national finalists.

Successful New Zealand musicians that took part in Smokefree Rockquest include Broods, Drax Project, Six60, Kimbra, The Black Seeds and Brooke Fraser among others.