Auckland Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward after a 16-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday.

Michael is 16-years-old and is Guatemalan. Photo/NZ Police

Michael's family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Michael was last seen in Hillsborough on August 6 wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes. He is 168cm tall and of muscular build and has an American accent.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200806/5197.

Information can also be supplied anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can send Auckland City District Police a private message on Facebook or Instagram.

‌