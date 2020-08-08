The Greens have made light of an attack ad levelled against them by coalition partner NZ First, recreating it with co-leader Marama Davidson taking centre stage, sitting on a unicorn.

NZ First released the ad picturing both Green Party leaders next to a unicorn while cash rained down around them.

The Twitter caption read: "But unfortunately money doesn't just fall from the sky..."

Yesterday at the launch of their Christchurch campaign, Green Party candidates and MPs brushed off the attempt to criticise them, by recreating the ad.

Davidson held the reins of a pink-maned unicorn in one hand while clutching a wad of cash in other.

In front of her, a smiling Chloe Swarbrick third on the party list throws cash in the air.

Luke Wijohn, a candidate for Mt Albert, shared the photo widely on Twitter.

In one caption he said: "The honest and serious Green Party vision for Aotearoa (and we're not joking)."

"I didn't know I needed @MaramaDavidson on a unicorn mocking New Zealand First but oh my god I'm glad we have it," tweeted the director of Auckland Pride, Max Tweedie.

"I'd love to have been the fly on the wall to that planning convo," one Twitter user responded.

'Where can we source a full sized unicorn from?'"

"My favourite part is how they 1-uped the NZF pic by having Marama Davidson RIDING the unicorn," said another.

"A+ work there"

Among the supporters included Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless, who retweeted Tweedie's message.

Authorised by us pic.twitter.com/HA4mhHG6Ph — Luke Wijohn (@luke_wijohn) August 8, 2020

Winston Peters himself repsonded to the take on Twitter: "Told you so...but where's James...?", referring to absent co-leader James Shaw.