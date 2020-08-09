From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Lotto riches: What could you buy with $43 million?9 Aug, 2020 2:51pm 2 minutes to read
Police swarm Napier park to quell fight9 Aug, 2020 3:00pm Quick Read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 4 minutes to read
NZ scientist who's explored virus' likely environmental roots warns of future outbreaks.
- 2 minutes to read
A stalker who threatened to kill her victims has failed to have her prison term reduced.
- 5 minutes to read
"I won't pay rates until after I've left the earth."