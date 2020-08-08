A person was stabbed and nine were arrested after police broke up a brawl in Wellington overnight on Friday.

The victim, who police believe was stabbed, was seriously injured and a 19-year-old man has been charged with common assault.

The alcohol-fuelled brawl broke out on the corner of Courtenay Place and Taranaki St in the city centre about 3.30am today.

In the ensuing hour, police received several more reports relating to disorder in the block between Taranaki and Tory streets.

Wellington police said they were disappointed with the disorder.

"Almost every weekend police are attending at least one serious incident on Courtenay Place," Acting Area Commander Inspector Dion Bennett said.

"In some cases we have been very lucky not to be dealing with fatalities.

"The officers who attend these incidents and security staff trying to keep the peace are also often abused or assaulted while trying to keep those involved and the general public safe."

Bennett said police would continue to be visible in the area tonight and he encouraged those planning a night out to take care.

"Wellington is a great place to live, work, and play. We want you to have a good time when you go out, and that includes being kind and looking out for one another," he said.

He recommended having a plan to get home safely - whether that's a sober driver or money for a taxi, sticking with a group and staying connected with friends, and leaving alcohol at home. There is a liquor ban in place across the city and that includes consuming alcohol inside cars.

Bennett also wanted people to manage alcohol consumption by drinking water between alcoholic drinks, because it helped to manage emotions.

If punters were feeling overwhelmed, he suggested the Take 10 safe zone set-up with water to drink and a spot to recharge phones.



"Don't hang around the city after leaving the bar or nightclub."

The teenager charged with common assault is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday.