Clarke Gayford sparked a roar from the crowd with his heartwarming tribute to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at her party's re-election campaign launch today.

Ardern's "plus one" shared some unique insights into living with a person recently voted the "world's most eloquent leader" in front of a packed house of party faithful at the Auckland Town Hall.

"I know it might sound a bit strange but not even once have I seen even privately her celebrate the role."

Gayford spoke of the Cabinet papers being read in bed at midnight - "worse than toast crumbs" - and the alarm clock tune that will "forever haunt my dreams".

"Jacinda does not appear to have a ceiling ... for her there is so much more to do."

After Gayford's speech, the Labour Party pledged a $300 million package to protect struggling workers and businesses from the worst impacts of Covid-19.

In a speech that covered everything from her rapid rise to power three years ago, to the tragedies of the Christchurch mosque attacks and Whakaari/White Island, Ardern said now dealing with the impacts of Covid-19 was "very hard to fathom".

"If you had told me then that our launch in 2020 would be in the midst of a global pandemic with our borders closed – I would have found that very hard to fathom," Ardern said.

"If you'd told me that Clarke and I would have a toddler, I wouldn't have believed we would have been so lucky.

"And if you'd told me that we would have just completed a term in Government with both New Zealand First and the Greens, I'd assume you'd been watching excessive amounts of 'Stranger Things' on Netflix.

"And yet here we are."