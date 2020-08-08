The numbers are in for tonight's whopping $38 million Lotto Powerball draw.

The potentially lucky numbers are: 11, 23, 28, 4, 16, 7.

The Bonus ball is 36, and the Powerball is 5.

If the prize is won tonight by a single ticket holder, it'll be the second-highest total win in Powerball's 19-year history.

The biggest single Powerball prize of $44.1m went to a Hibiscus Coast couple in 2016.

While it's too early to tell how many tickets sold for tonight's draw, one for the same amount of cash in October 2019 saw 1.6 million tickets bought.

A similar number was expected this weekend, Marie Winfield, Lotto NZ's head of communications and corporate social responsibility, said on Friday.

"We're expecting it to be really busy in-store and online so encourage people to buy their tickets early to avoid the last-minute rush," she said.

In February, 2.6 million tickets were sold for Lotto NZ's $50m must-be-won draw which was won by two separate ticket holders, each taking $25.1m.

Sales peaked on the night of the draw between 6pm and 7pm when a jaw-dropping 2500 tickets were sold every minute - 150,000 in one hour.

The first Lotto draw was held on August 1, 1987, and in the 33 years since then, 943 people have become millionaires after winning Lotto NZ games.

Powerball kicked off 13 years later, in 2001, and since its inception, a total of 191 Kiwis have experienced the life-changing moment of winning it.There has been a total of 1981 draws since Lotto NZ started, with the six most frequently drawn numbers being 1, 7, 22, 19, 18, and 12.

Meanwhile, the most frequently drawn Powerball numbers have been 2, followed by 3, 6, 1, 5, 8, 4, 7, 10, and 9.

Potential winners from tonight will be presented with a book offering support and advice – including of who to tell of their win, and options for investing.



2019 Powerball winner statistics

• 56 per cent of winners said they'd keep working after their win and 13 per cent said it was too early to decide.

• 81 per cent of winners bought a new house.

• 100 per cent of winners helped family and friends with their winnings.

• 50 per cent of winners helped charities.

• 75 per cent of winners indulged in some international travel.

Interesting facts about Lotto's big winners

• 85 per cent of big winners kept working, remaining in the same job as before their win.

• 98 per cent of big winners still regularly buy Lotto tickets.

• 73 per cent of big winners surveyed won with a Lucky Dip ticket.

• 32 per cent were in their Lotto store when they found out they won, 27 per cent checked online and 26 per cent were watching the live Lotto draw.

• 19 per cent only told their other half, 31 per cent told their immediate family, 8 per cent told everybody and 5 per cent kept it to themselves.

• 23 per cent kept the winning ticket in their purse or wallet, 11 per cent in a drawer, and 5 per cent under their pillow.

Previous winners' advice

•

Think before you spend: It's best to spend some time to think about your win and what you really want to do with the money before you start forking out.

• Secrecy: Be really careful who you decide to tell about your good fortune.

• Financial advice: Getting help from a professional, they know what they're up to.

• Have fun: It's important to remember to take time to do the things you've always wanted to do for fun, once you've locked in funds for the future.